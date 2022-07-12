Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with some ongoing t-showers across the Oklahoma Panhandle. There is a Flood Advisory for Beaver and Texas County until 5:30 a.m. due to heavy rainfall. NW parts of the viewing area have been receiving some rainfall in the past 24 hours. Today we have another round of isolated t-showers that will be possible tonight and into tomorrow morning. There is a general chance for some t-storms from the SPC for today and tomorrow. Cloud cover will be present this morning and throughout the day. The cold front continues to move through the rest of the Panhandle but looks to become stationary by tonight across our southern counties. Seasonal temps this afternoon ranging in the 90s. Temps look to increase throughout the rest of the workweek with triple digit temps by Thursday.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas