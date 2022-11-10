Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40’s to the northwest and 60’s across the southeast. A range in the temps due to a cold front pushing through the area. Cloud cover left to the east will decrease by this afternoon. Temps will be cooler than Wednesday but at least seasonal. Most of us will see temps in the 60’s for this afternoon with light winds. A secondary disturbance this evening with a trough pattern. Strong cold airmass expect behind these systems that will be dominating the country. Temps are expected to be in the 40’s and 50’s by the end of the workweek and into next week. Chance of mix precipitation next week but still lots of details to iron out. The Climate Prediction Center has the 6-10 day outlook running with temps below seasonal as we will see temps around 20-25 degrees below average.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas