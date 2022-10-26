Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s and 40’s. Temps this afternoon will be warmer than the previous days with seasonal temps returning this evening. Conditions will be sunny however we do have to worry about those breezy winds. Our next disturbance moving into the Panhandle Thursday. We are tracking a trough line, a cold front, and a low-pressure system. Thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon with a marginal risk for our eastern and southeastern counties. Storms can be strong with gusty winds and hail. Showers will take over Friday for the morning hours with this system exiting the area from west to east. On a positive note, Halloween looks to be a very pleasant day with average temps.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas