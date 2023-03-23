Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 50s and 40s. Highs will range in the low 80’s to low 60’s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. There is still the potential for some occasional breezy winds, but much calmer than what we saw on Wednesday. Moisture will try to move in by this afternoon in the form of a few brief showers. It will be a very hit or miss situation. However, by tonight, storms could begin to develop across the borderline of Texas and Oklahoma. Severe with will be present across north Texas and Central Oklahoma. We will see the possibility of those storms initiating here to the far east, then tracking their way out by tonight. Cooler temps on tap as we end the workweek and into the weekend.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas