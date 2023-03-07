Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20’s to mid 40’s. The highs for this afternoon will range from the upper 40’s to low 70’s. Conditions for today include light winds and partly cloudy skies. Note that we are still tracking a front across the region. Minimal moisture continues to move across eastern New Mexico which is west of that front. There will be a huge difference in our temps due to this system. We have cold air the further north and east that you go, and warmer air the further south and west you travel. T-storms for tonight across Childress, Collingsworth, and Hall County. A very hit or miss chance with the moisture in the afternoon. More minimal moisture for Wednesday with temps back into the 50’s. Looking into the end of the workweek, warmer temps are in store.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas