Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s. Partly cloudy skies have taken over and will continue through midday. More sunshine by the afternoon with seasonal temps and light winds. Isolated storms will begin to move in from SE Colorado by this evening. Storms will become more scattered as the move closer to the interstate. These storms have the possibility of going severe with a slight risk of severe weather across the top half of the area. Our main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. Precipitation will continue across the area for the next two days as scattered storms will be possible on Thursday and isolated on Friday. For both days there is a marginal risk of severe weather.

Temps will be on the rise through the seven day as temps look to reach triple digits by the weekend. A few disturbances will try to bring some isolated storms into the area for the weekend. More details to come.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas