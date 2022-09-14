Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50’s and 60’s. Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the day leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for this evening. Highs for today will be around seasonal, in the mid 80’s. A trough line continues to sit across the Central Plains. This will give us another disturbance for today and tomorrow. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible for this evening through the overnight hours. We have a greater risk for some strong storms for Thursday. The SPC outlooks has the area under a marginal risk of severe weather. Main concerns will be strong winds and hail. After Thursday, we warm up once again into the 90’s. A high pressure will enter the state and sit over us. This will allow for temps to rise into the mid to upper 90’s.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas