Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 80s and 70s across the High Plains. A lonesome storm moving across the Oklahoma Panhandle for this morning with dry conditions for everyone else. Temps this afternoon will range between 95 to 108. Isolated storms could be possible this evening and into tonight with a general chance from the Storm Predication Center. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return over the weekend and into Monday. By Saturday we get upgraded to a slight and marginal risk across the top half of the High Plains. This is where we are forecasted to see the highest amount of rainfall within the next five days. Our next cooldown forecasted on Monday afternoon as temps could fall into the 80s with more rain.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas