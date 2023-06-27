Good morning,

Starting the morning with temps in the 70s and 60s across the High Plains. A heart burst occurred in Borger where their temperature read 91 this morning. Nonetheless a warm start to the day with mild temps and overcast skies. Temps will be in the mid-90s and upper 100s for this evening. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms to move through the Panhandle this evening and become more organized to the northeast by tonight. The Storm Prediction Center outlook has an enhanced risk of severe weather for the SW Kansas, the Oklahoma Panhandle and NE parts of the Texas Panhandle. This event will be a wind producer with damaging winds of 80 mph or greater. Hot and breezy conditions will continue through the workweek as triple-digit temps are in the forecast for most of the state once more on Wednesday. Cooler temps will return by the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas