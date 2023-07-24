Hello everyone!

This afternoon will be scorching hot with sunshine, southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs around 103. Tomorrow through Thursday will continue breezy and baking hot with temperatures ranging from 100 to 107 daily, while Friday and Saturday could ease back into the mid to upper 90’s. As of this writing, no rain is in the forecast through the upcoming weekend.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week, everyone! Try to stay cool and over hydrated with water during these hot spells!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris