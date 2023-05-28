Good Sunday morning, everyone!

Today is starting out overcast, humid, and slightly cool with temperatures in the 50’s and low 60’s. As the day unfolds, a partial clearing is expected with southeast winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming back into the 70’s area wide. Also, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will be possible across our far north and far southern counties. Tomorrow should be nice for Memorial Day with highs near 80, while Tuesday could see highs in the low to mid 80’s. Hit or miss thunderstorms could continue for both days.

Continue to have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend, everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris