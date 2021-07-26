Scattered t-showers today, then mostly dry conditions for the work week

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our morning with some ongoing rain for our eastern counties as a system continues over the Panhandle. Those not seeing rain are under mostly cloudy skies. We will slowly continue to clear out from the rain for this morning but the chance for t-showers returns for this afternoon. Humid conditions have taken over for today and for the rest of the day. With cloud cover in place, we will see slightly cooler temps than what we saw on Sunday. Overall, still on the seasonal side of the things. Mostly low to mid 90s.

Mostly dry conditions after Monday as a ridge will be dominate the area. We will see temps above to seasonal for the next seven days. The chance for rain returns for Sunday. More details to come as we get close to the weekend.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas