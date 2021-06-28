Scattered t-showers, cloudy and temps well below average

Good morning ya’ll!

We have been spoiled with temps well below average for this time of year this weekend, something good in the summertime. Latest outlook looks like that will continue to be the case for the next seven days with the active pattern continuing. Temps for today will be in the 70s with a few low 80s. Overall, the cloud cover and north winds will help us stay on the cool side. Embedded thunderstorms will be possible today with scattered showers that will be ongoing.

Similar conditions will be in place for Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday winds will be back from the south and we should see more sunshine. Temps will try to be back into the low 80s towards the end of the work week and into our Fourth of July weekend.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas