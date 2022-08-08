Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 70’s and under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon temps will rise into the 80’s and 90’s. Overcast conditions with occasionally breezy conditions are in store today. The cloud cover will help keep temps below average for some and a cold front also moving through the area will aid those temps to be cooler than yesterday. For this afternoon, we are forecasting some scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a general chance for some t-storms from the SPC. If cells hold, they have the possibility of strong wind gusts up to 50 mph. There is more rain potential from today through the early hours on Thursday. Temps will also stay around seasonal to below for a few days then back to above average by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Have a great day,

meteorologist Maria Pasillas