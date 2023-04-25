Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. Highs will range in the 60’s today with some precipitation still moving through. There is going to be a few rounds of moisture in the form of t-showers pushing through the Panhandle from today through Wednesday still as a low-pressure system enters the high plains. Rain estimated through Wednesday looks to favor areas to the northeast with less amounts to the southwest. Rain totals could range from 0.25″ to 2″ when this is all set and done. More will be in the forecast for Friday afternoon as an additional cold front will swing through the area drooping our temps back into the 50’s and low 60’s. Warmer temps on the forecast for Sunday afternoon.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas