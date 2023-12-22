Good afternoon, everyone!

We had a quiet second day of winter! Temperatures this afternoon reached the upper 50s and 60s. Winds will remain light as we head into the overnight hours. Benign and dry weather conditions will persist as we end the workweek.

As we wake up tomorrow morning on Saturday, temperatures will linger in the upper 30s and low 40s. Due to the pressure gradient being tight over the region, we can expect breezy winds for the weekend and holiday. A low-pressure system will creep into our viewing area during the early morning hours on Saturday. This will be a widely scattered event bringing in a couple rounds of moisture for the area. As of this time, the latest models are showing light accumulation from this upcoming event. Rain totals could be up to half an inch. We will have mainly rain showers with a few possible thunderstorms embedded in the system. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk and a part of the southern counties under the Marginal risk. Gusty winds and pockets of hail will be a concern for Saturday’s event. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, temps will range from the low to upper 40s. Make sure to secure any holiday outdoor decor, due to wind gusts having the potential to reach 40 mph on Christmas. Have a great and safe rest of your Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel