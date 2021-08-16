Scattered evening storms chances to start the workweek

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our Monday with some ongoing rain across the Oklahoma Panhandle. Cloudy skies for our northern counties with mostly clear conditions to the south of the interstate. Temperatures have fallen to the 60s and 70s this morning but will climb into the 80s and low 90s by this afternoon. Look for storms to develop this afternoon to the north and track south. As this system moves across the area, storms will become more scattered in nature. There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather as we could see some flooding, damaging winds and hail up to an inch with these storms.

Overall, for the next seven days we are looking at hit or miss storms for Tuesday. Additionally, gusty winds by Wednesday and Thursday as winds will increase up to 22 mph. Temperatures will be on the seasonal side of things throughout the next seven days with rain chances returning for the weekend.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas