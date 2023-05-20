Good Saturday morning, everyone!

A pleasant and mild day ahead for today. Temperatures for this afternoon will be mild in the 70’s. Light winds will also be in our favor. Thunderstorms are possible for this evening. The Storm Prediction Center’s Severe Outlook has portions of northwestern counties in the General Thunderstorm risk for today. Our next round of thunderstorm is expected for Sunday late evening. We will keep you updated on these events. Have a great Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel