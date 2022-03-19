Good morning, everyone!

It’s a nice day for us in Amarillo today. Winds are light from the West today around 5 mph. The high for today will be around 75 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be around the 70’s for our highs. A fire threat could be in action for that day with our strong winds from the south. The winds continue Monday, and some showers and thunderstorms are in play favoring mostly rain with chances sitting at 80%. With another cold front moving though between Monday and Tuesday, Monday’s highs will be in the 60’s and Tuesday’s highs in the 40’s. Then another chance of some rain and snow is forecasted for Tuesday morning though the afternoon (50%). Clouds will disperse after Wednesday, and the warming trend take effect bringing us back into the 70’s by next Thursday. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel