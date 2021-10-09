Saturday Morning Outlook

Conditions will be hot and windy for your Saturday, but a cold front looks to make it’s way to the region by Sunday. We can expect temperatures to drop back down into the 70’s and there’s a small chance of rain for us Sunday night as well!
