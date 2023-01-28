Good morning, everyone!

After our seasonal Saturday, we are starting off next week on the colder side. Temperatures will be below average all next week ranging from 20’s to 50’s. There are also a few slight chances next week to see some precipitation in the area. First, we could see some snow flurries on Monday night, and then we could see a wintry mix of rain, snow, and sleet between our Wednesday and Thursday. The forecast also calls for cloudy skies and light winds for most days next week.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel