Good morning, everyone!

Milder temperatures are in the forecast this weekend. Expect more 60’s and breezy winds in the afternoon Saturday and Sunday. Sunday night into Monday morning, there is a chance of scattered precipitation for the viewing area. It will mostly be in the form of rain; however, places in the northwest have chances to see snow as well. A couple of cold fronts will move in behind our rain system and drop our temperatures into the High 40’s Tuesday and Wednesday, but then they return to the 50’s for the remainder of the week.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel