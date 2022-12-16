Good morning, everyone!

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate between cool and seasonal ranges next week. And not a lot of precipitation is forecasted either. There is a possibility of some Sunday night flurries, but that is the extent we’re seeing as of right now. Fluctuation ends by Thursday, when a decisive artic blast of air is expected to enter the viewing area. There is still uncertainty in it’s timing, but Thursday and Friday will be extremely cold day in particular. Temperatures on both of those day will struggle to rise above the freezing level for highs, and wind chills could reach the negatives due to strong winds from the north.



Meteorologist Christian O Rangel