Good afternoon, everyone!

Rain is likely to continue in our viewing area today (70%), and it still has a chance to continue towards the start of the week. (Sunday & Monday: 50%) The cold front has already entered the area. So this ensures below seasonal average temperatures and cloudy skies will remain through Columbus Day. By next Tuesday temperatures will rise to seasonal ranges once again, and we could be seeing a slight chance for thunderstorms that day. We are anticipating our next cold front to arrive by next Wednesday night. Temperatures will decrease to the Low 70’s again on Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel