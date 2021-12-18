Saturday Morning Outlook

Good morning, everyone!
It’s a cold day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be moderate out of the North around 16 mph today. The high will be around 43 degrees today. After our below average Saturday today, temperatures will reach up to the 50’s for Sunday and Monday. Afterwards, they’ll stay in the 60’s up till next Friday. Mostly sunny conditions for those days, and breezy days ahead starting Wednesday. Unfortunately, no signs of any precipitation for this next week. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.
Meteorologist Christian O Rangel