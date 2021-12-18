Saturday Morning Outlook

(NEXSTAR) - Multiple brands of dry conditioner and dry shampoo sprays have been recalled due to the presence of benzene detected in some products.

The voluntary recall affects sprays from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterless, all of which were sold online and at stores throughout the U.S. Procter & Gamble announced the move Friday, saying it has not received any reports of "adverse events" related to the affected products but is issuing the recall "out of an abundance of caution."