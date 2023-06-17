EDITORS NOTE: The above video will be live weather updates

We had a warm day in the 80’s and 90’s. For this evening, we can expect strong to severe thunderstorms for our area. The Storm Prediction Center has us under the General Thunderstorm, Marginal, Slight, and Enhanced Risk for severe weather. The area of concern will primarily be in our northern and eastern counties of the viewing area. Our main threats for this evening will be large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is low for today but cannot be ruled out. We will wake up with cool temps in the 50’s and 60’s for Father’s Day morning. Sunday’s afternoon temps will be warm in the 80’s and 90’s. Overall, Father’s Day will be a very warm and sunny day with pleasantly light winds and a break from the rain. We are seeing a break from the rain during the beginning of the workweek but are tracking more thunderstorms towards the middle of the workweek. Have a great and safe Saturday.

