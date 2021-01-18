Week ahead weather outlook

Welcome to Martin Luther King Day!

Today will start out cold with morning lows in the 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with winds switching around to the north at 10 to 25 mph. Temperatures should reach into the low to mid 50’s for this afternoon, but wind chills will make the air feel a little cool. Jackets and sweaters will come in handy for today.

Heavy coats will be a must for tomorrow, as cold air plows south through the Panhandles. Instead of the low 50’s like today, temperatures could hover in the 30’s and low 40’s. Also, a few flurries or patchy light snow may break out across our northern counties during the early morning hours. No accumulating snow is expected at this time.

Wednesday may turn out to be breezy and warmer with highs close to 60, while Thursday could hold steady in the 50’s, along with a chance for rain. Precipitation might continue into Friday morning, before clearing skies return later in the day. Afternoon temperatures should reach into the 40’s and low 50’s. The 50’s look to continue for the upcoming weekend, along with another chance of moisture by late Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris