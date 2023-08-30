Hi everyone!

The fall like weather from yesterday with highs in the 70’s and 80’s, will give way to seasonal conditions this afternoon. Today’s perfectly sunny sky along with southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph will aid temperatures as the climb back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Amarillo should top out near 90. Tomorrow will see highs in the middle 90’s, while Friday, September 1, could reach the mid to upper 90’s, along with a few low 100’s. The same hot and monotonous weather will continue over the Labor Day Weekend with sunshine and highs in the 90’s and low 100’s. Monday (Labor Day, itself), may reach the century mark for Amarillo, while Tuesday and Wednesday look to fall back into the mid 90’s.

Regarding rainfall – chances look slim to none over the holiday weekend, while for Monday (Labor Day), and Tuesday, slightly better odds for isolated thunderstorms may be incorporated into upcoming forecasts.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris