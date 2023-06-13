Good afternoon, everyone!

Our relentless severe weather season continues with strong to severe thunderstorms later today. As of this writing, isolated cells look to develop along the Raton Mesa and Johnson Ridge of Northeast New Mexico, after 3 pm. The storms will cluster as they start their journey southeast – reaching Cimarron and Dallam Counties after 5 pm. They will continue to march southeast – exiting our east, central counties after 10 pm. All activity looks to stay north of I-40, and Amarillo should miss out on thunderstorms this go-round.

Any storm that forms will become strong to severe producing hail from the size of nickels to tennis balls. Sudden downburst winds and outflow winds could accelerate upwards of 45 to 75 mph. Also, the tornado threat is low, but not completely absent! Please stay Weather Aware, and seek substantial shelter – away from windows, if a thunderstorm is near your location. After this evening, any additional storms for this week should be few and far between and skirting across Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Regarding temperatures, this afternoon will be nice with highs only in the 70’s. Tomorrow will warm into the 80’s, while the low 90’s will be common for Thursday and Friday. The hot mid to upper 90’s could be in place over Father’s Day Weekend, and on Juneteenth!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris