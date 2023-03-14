Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Temps for today will be much warmer than what we saw yesterday. Forecasting highs in the upper 50s and 60s. An overcast morning with light rain/ snow pellets across our southern counties. By the afternoon, sunshine will return with breezy winds. Cloud cover will increase tonight, and winds will remain breezy. With this warmup, expect windier conditions for Wednesday. A cold front is set to move through on Thursday. Showers will be present with the chance of snow for our northern counties. A huge cooldown following this system. Temps will be in the 40s from Friday through the start of next week. More moisture starting late Saturday and into Monday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas