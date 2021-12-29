Red Flag Warning for today across portion of the Panhandle

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Live Tower Cameras

Map Center

Download Our Weather App

Good morning, folks!

Starting this Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and 20s across the Panhandle. Cloud cover continues to make its way out and we are watching some moisture making its way into southeastern part of the viewing area this morning. A few hundredth of an inch for Childress County. Winds for today will continue to be high as we are watching a red flag warning that does include Potter and Randall County until the evening for gusts up to 40 mpg and low humidity.

Moisture still remains in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Rain seems to take over Friday evening but with temps falling into the teens overnight, the potential for flurries is there for New Year’s Day. Overall, fire weather until the weekend.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss