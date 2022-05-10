Good morning, folks!

Another warm start to the morning with temps in the 50s to low 70s. The dryline will continue to back its way to the west moving over the Texas Panhandle this afternoon. With enough moisture to the S/SE we could see a lift by this evening that will allow storms to develop. Storms will stretch from the SW to the NE but still favor the S/SE area throughout the evening and night. There is a slight risk of severe weather for the possibility of damaging winds and large hail tonight. For those out of the moisture, a Fire Weather Warning will be in effect. Another note for today will be the record temps across the Panhandle as temps will range from the 90s to the low 100s.

Precipitation looks to continue for the next few days before we try out once again for the weekend. Temps will stay well above average for the next seven days as the ridge pattern will become zonal.

Have a great day.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas