Good morning, folks!

It is a very warm start to this Tuesday morning with temps in the 70’s and 80’s. This is a huge indicator that temps will be scorching this afternoon. Today will be the hottest day of the week and seven-day forecast. Temps will range between 99 to 113 this afternoon. There is a Heat Advisory across the entire Texas Panhandle for temps being so extreme. A reminder to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you are going to be outdoors. There is a warm front making its way across our eastern counties. They will be the hottest area this afternoon. By this evening, however, a front will begin to make its way into the region. The front expected to move in by tonight and tomorrow morning. There will be a chance for some t-showers. A greater chance for that moisture still looks to continue for Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay cool,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas