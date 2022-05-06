Good morning, folks!

Starting our Friday morning with temps in the 40s and under a clear sky. A heat wave is on the way as temps will be in the lower 90s for today but record temps possible for Mother’s Day weekend. For Saturday, a fire threat returns as a Fire Watch is already in effect until 9 p.m. We will see elevated and critical fire weather in the region. A ridge over the Central Plains will bring us the hot temps for the next few days with a high pressure sticking around across the state as well. Therefore, 90s to triple digit temps and lot of sunshine.

Precipitation in the forecast remains for Tuesday through Thursday. We are still days out from this event and could change. However as of today, there is still a chance for some isolated storms to develop Tuesday afternoon. Winds will also increase starting on Sunday!

Have a great Mother’s Day weekend,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas