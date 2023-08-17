Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. Scorching temps persist through the remaining week as a copy-and-paste forecast will be in place. We had some areas across the Texas Panhandle reach record temps on Wednesday. Today we could see the same situation. A Heat Advisory will be affecting our friend at the Palo Duro Canyon and to the far southeast. The alert is placed for temps forecasted to reach 105 and greater. Not much moisture is in the forecast for the seven-day forecast as the heat dome as returned. Weather Prediction Center keeping us dry with the Climate Prediction Center also keeping our temps above normal for the next two weeks!

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas