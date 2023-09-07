Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. We are looking at record temps this afternoon across the Panhandles. A widespread of triple-digit temps will be preset with a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. Stay cool and hydrated this evening.

After today, we will begin to see a shift in our weather pattern. It will become more noticeable over the weekend and into next week. All models are in good agreement with what is expected for the second week of September. Our temps look to cool down into the 70s for next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall amount will be between 1″ to 2″ for a good portion of the viewing area for the next seven days. Overall, we still have to get through today before we can see a taste of Fall.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas