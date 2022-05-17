Good morning, folks!

It is a warm start to the day with temps in the 70s and 60s for this morning. We are tracking a very hot afternoon with highs ranging between 90s and 100s. We could see record temps today as the previous record here in Amarillo is 100 and the forecasted high is 99. Other cities are looking at similar conditions. Breezy with occasional gusts up to 25 mph for today. Additionally, a dry line will move into the Panhandle this afternoon which will allow some isolated storms to fire up for our eastern counties. There is a marginal risk of severe weather to the east for the possibility of the storms to have hail up to 1″ and gusts up to 60 mph. Another round of storms forecasted for Wednesday afternoon favoring our northern counties with a tag of marginal risk as well.

Temps look to cool down as we move into the weekend as a front will rush through the area. If enough cool airmass settles in, temps could fall back into the low 70s.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas