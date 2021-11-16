Record highs possible today across the Panhandle

Good morning, folks!

A mild start to this Tuesday morning with most of us sitting in the 40s and 50s. Temps will fall a few more degrees before increasing into the 80s across the Panhandle for this afternoon. Winds will also increase as we will see some tight pressure gradients across the area. Gusts up to 35 mph at times. Our next front looks to move into the region late today into tomorrow. This will push some cold airmass and temps for tomorrow will struggle to reach the 60s.

For the next seven days, conditions look to stay breezy until the weekend. We will have some seasonal temps back into the area by the weekend. Another front expected on Saturday.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas