Record high temperatures possible today

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with the temperatures in the 30s and 40s, and under clear skies. For this afternoon we have the possibility of seeing record high temperatures. We are expected to increase into the 70s and 80s throughout the panhandle. The previous record held in Amarillo was 78 degrees which is the expected high today. Wind conditions will be light and there will be some cloud cover moving into the area in the afternoon.

Friday looks to be another day with nice temperatures in the forecast. Upper 60s will be in place, then we will track the next front as we move into the weekend. Temps will fall into the 50s and 60s for this weekend, making it feel more like what its suppose to for this time of year.

Have a great day,

Maria Pasillas