Record heat to start our weekend

Hi everyone,



This afternoon promises to be sunny and hot with highs back in the 90’s and low 100’s. Tomorrow will follow suit with breezy, hot highs in the 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo could see 100 – tying the record today, and just shy of it tomorrow. Slightly less hot conditions should return by Sunday and Monday with temperatures easing back into the low to mid 90’s.



Regarding rainfall, a slight chance of thunderstorms might visit our northern counties on Sunday and Monday. A slightly better chance of rain area wide could occur by midweek with temperatures falling back into the 80’s.



Chief Meteorologist John Harris