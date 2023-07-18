Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in 60s and 70s across the High Plains. The heat will be in full swing today with a high pressure anchored over the Panhandle. Temps for today could increase up to 110 with record-breaking temps possible. We will have heat advisories in effect from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. A reminder to stay indoors if you can and if you have to be outdoors, stay very hydrated. Not much moisture is expected today but our chance of precipitation will increase for the rest of the workweek. As a front becomes stationary across our northern counties, they will be the ones favored for Wednesday evening and Thursday. Afternoon temps will continue for Friday and Saturday but could be more widely scattered in the area. Overall, this front will move through on Thursday, meaning cooler temps!

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas