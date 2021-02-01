Pleasant start to February!

A mostly sunny sky is expected for our first day of February with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures warming into the low to mid 60’s this afternoon. Tomorrow (Groundhog Day), should be even nicer with slightly breezy conditions and highs around 70. Wednesday may prove to be the warmest day of this week with a blend of low to mid 70’s, while Thursday looks to turn cooler with a blustery mix of 50’s. Temperatures could continue to freefall for Friday and the upcoming weekend, with highs only in the 30’s.

To go along with the colder weather will be a slight chance for rain on Thursday, and possibly a rain/snow mix for Friday and Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris