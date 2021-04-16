Mild weekend; Possible rain/snow chances next week

The foggy, soggy, and chilly weather as of late will give way to peeks from the sun, and windy conditions for this afternoon. With a cold front blasting south through the area, a north wind of 20 to 40 mph is howling. This is a brisk wind, so coats and sweaters will continue to come in handy.

The winds should subside by this evening giving way to a partly cloudy sky and a cold night. Temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s from this afternoon will fall into the 30’s after midnight. In fact, a brief freeze could be witnessed by early tomorrow with lows around 30. As the day unfolds, a mostly cloudy sky is expected with north winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures look to hover in the 50’s during the afternoon.

Sunday will warm into the upper 50’s and low 60’s, while Monday could see highs around 70. By Monday night into Tuesday morning, however, a brief rain/snow mix will be possible. Little to no accumulation of snow is expected at this time. Tuesday afternoon could hold steady in the 50’s. Wednesday and Thursday will turn breezy and warmer with highs around 70, along with a slight chance for thunderstorms on Thursday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris