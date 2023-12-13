Hello everyone!

Today is proving to be a damp, breezy, and chilly day with scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms. Severe weather is not anticipated, be aware of lightning, which is always a concern! The reason we are seeing downpours today is because of an upper-level low approaching from the southwest. The upper-level low looks to travel just south of us, putting our area in the best position to receive additional rainfall. In fact, as of this writing, we have a nearly 100% coverage of rain expected for this evening, overnight, and Tomorrow. Snow may mix in during the day tomorrow with some accumulations possible. The chance of rain and snow could continue into Friday midday, before the upper-level low tracks away from the Panhandles.

Regarding temperatures, highs for today and tomorrow will tradeoff between the chilly 30’s and 40’s, while Friday should moderate back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Saturday should be near 50, followed by the 50’s for Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone! Be ready for rain and possibly snow by tonight and tomorrow.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris