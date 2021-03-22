Showery, stormy, and possibly snowy start to our workweek

Two upper-level storm systems will be impacting our viewing area through midweek. The first one is occurring now with blustery cool weather, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storms will be across our eastern counties this afternoon and evening, with some pulsing strong to marginally severe. Pockets of small hail, sudden downburst winds, and brief heavy rain will be the main concerns. Any thunderstorm activity should be short-lived, as it will be moving into Western Oklahoma after 7 pm. In its wake, a rain/snow mix looks to swing across our north-central counties tonight, including for Amarillo – lasting through mid-morning tomorrow. No accumulating snow is expected at this time.

Storm-system number two will rapidly move in…effecting our viewing area by late tomorrow night – lasting through Wednesday. This second upper- level low looks to give us a mixture of rain and snow with possible minor accumulations across our northern counties. As it appears at this time, Amarillo could see a dusting of snow.

Regarding temperatures – today will be breezy and cool with highs only in the 40’s and 50’s. Tomorrow could reach back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s, while Wednesday could see a mix of 30’s and 40’s. By Thursday, milder weather will return with highs around 60, followed by sunshine and a blend of 60’s and low 70’s for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris