Today looks like it will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with just a few peeks from the sun. Numbers will be seasonably warm with a blend of low to mid 50’s. By tonight, however, a 40% chance of rain showers will be possible, as an upper-level storm trudges this way. The upper-level low looks to travel just south of us, putting our area in the best position to receive additional rainfall. In fact, as of this writing, we have a nearly 100% coverage of rain expected for tomorrow and Thursday. Snow may mix in during the day on Thursday with some accumulations possible. The chance of rain and snow could continue into early Friday, before the upper-level low tracks away from the Panhandles.

Regarding temperatures, highs for tomorrow and Thursday will tradeoff between the chilly 30’s and 40’s, while Friday should moderate back into the 40’s and low 50’s. Saturday should be near 50, followed by the 50’s for Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone! Be ready for rain and possibly snow by tomorrow night and Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris