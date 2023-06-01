Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Ongoing showers and thunderstorms continue to track across the High Plains. The highs for today will be in the 70s with more rain throughout the day. Strong thunderstorms are forecasted to return this evening. However, this will be determined by how much the atmosphere gets overworked this morning. The Strom Prediction Center has the majority of the Panhandle with a marginal risk. Our main threats will be flooding. A flood watch is in effect until this evening. Other hazards include wind and hail damage potential. Severe weather looks to return Friday. Be sure to stay weather aware.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas