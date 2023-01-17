Good morning, folks!

We are starting the morning with temps in the 30s and 40s. Cloud cover is present through the area with the heaviest along the interstate and south of it. Temps return to the 50s and 60s for this afternoon leaving our temps above seasonal still. Forecasting some rain showers for this afternoon and tonight as a cold front will push through the area. By tonight, cloud cover will begin to decrease as the system moves out.

Seasonal temps from Wednesday and into Friday. Over the weekend, more moisture looks to return to the Panhandle. However, there is still some uncertainty on what type of moisture we could receive. As of right now, we are looking at some mix precipitation. Cold temps over the weekend and as we start the next workweek. Additionally, more moisture for Monday. More details to come.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas