Hi everyone!

Today will start out mostly clear with morning lows in the 30’s and low 40’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 70. Tomorrow should be about the same with the 60’s and low 70’s, before windy and markedly colder weather moves in on Monday. Temperature will nosedive into the 40’s and low 50’s, with windchills in the cold 30’s.

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, no rain or snow is expected through today. By late this is evening, however, possible rain showers could spread from west to east across the Panhandles – exiting into Western Oklahoma by daybreak tomorrow. Also, Monday could see a light rain/snow mix across parts of the area.

Lastly, looking ahead at the weather for Thanksgiving Day, sunshine is expected with a blend of 60’s during the afternoon.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris