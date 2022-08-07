Good evening, folks!

We are tracking a line of storms moving from SE Colorado. This storms are strong and if they continue they will move into our area by tonight. The area favored will be that to the far NW. Overall, more rain potential forecasted for tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms looks to take over the Texas Panhandle with temps around to below seasonal. This will occur because of a cold front moving though the Central Plains. We have a few days with these conditions ahead as temps will be in the mid to low 90’s and showers/thunderstorms area forecasted. Precipitation will continue from Monday into the early ours of Thursday. Temps will be back to above normal by the end of the workweek.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas